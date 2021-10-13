The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced several project in the area.

•Highway 106 in Shannon County will be reduced to one lane with a 9-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge work over Jack’s Fork River at Alley Springs, which is approximately 6 miles west of Eminence.

Weather permitting, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Tuesday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 29.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

•Highway 181 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

The bridge over U.S. 60 is just south of Cabool.

Weather permitting, work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday, Oct. 25, through Thursday, Oct. 28.

The work zone will be marked with signs.

•Highway EE in Douglas and Texas counties will be closed as MoDOT crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

The road will be closed between Highway 181 in Texas County to Highway AD in Douglas County at the North Fork Creek.

Weather permitting, the road will close at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, with plans to reopen at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Motorists are urged to seek and alternate route.

For more information, call the MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or go online to www.modot.org/southeast.