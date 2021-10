A West Plains man was killed Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Aaron J. Stanley, 39, ran off Business 60 near Wehr Ford at Dunn on an eastbound 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which struck the ground, overturned and hit a utility pole. The victim was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater.

The motorcycle was totaled. The patrol said he was not wearing a safety device.