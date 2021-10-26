The end of World War I hostilities in 1918 was commemorated as Armistice Day and became a legal holiday in the United States in 1938.

In 1954, the 83rd U.S. Congress amended the holiday to honor veterans of all wars as Veterans Day. Sometimes, Memorial Day and Veterans Day get mixed up; Memorial Day commemorates our fallen military heroes and Veterans Day is when we honor and thank our living veterans.

This year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 473 will observe Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street in Cabool. A program will then be held across the street at the World War I Memorial Arch. The Cabool school band will present the National Anthem. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the interment of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. in 1921.

In Houston, American Legion Post 41 will post the Colors at the Veterans Day program at Houston Schools at 1 p.m., and again at Roby at 6 p.m.

This month, we are widening our focus to include veterans organizations throughout Texas County.

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 473 meets at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at its meeting mall on U.S. 63 north of Cabool. The Post offers a free dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month, open to everyone.

•The town of Licking has Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 6337, with a meeting hall on Main Street just south of Highway 32. Information about meetings will be included in next month’s column.