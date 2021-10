A driver was injured early Thursday in a crash about four miles south of Houston on U.S. 63.

Cpl. Justin Piccinino said a southbound 2002 Mercury Sable driven by Sean Sawyer, 20, of Houston, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Sawyer, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. He had minor injuries.

The vehicle was totaled in the 3:36 a.m. accident.