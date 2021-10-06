This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine are available through the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy on a walk-in basis from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and by appointment on other weekdays at the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy in West Plains at #18 Parkway Center in West Plains.

Ozarks Healthcare is administering booster doses to those who received the initial Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and who meet the following requirements:

•People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster

•People age 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster

•People age 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster

•People age 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers and first responders) MAY receive a booster

Those with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about whether a booster shot is right for them. Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot. Missouri providers will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended.

Initial and secondary doses of the Moderna, Pfizer/Comirnaty, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines are also available on a walk-in basis from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and by appointment on other weekdays at the Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy.

Flu vaccines are available through the pharmacy on a walk-in basis from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pneumococcal (pneumonia) vaccines, shingles (Shingrix) vaccines and tetanus vaccines are also available. For more information, call the pharmacy at 417-256-1793.