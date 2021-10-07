A Columbia-based pagan society and church plans to take a more celebratory approach this year to Samhain, commonly referred to as Halloween by the non-pagan population.

While typically a more solemn affair venerating ancestors, the Conclave of the Craft seeks to celebrate the more Celtic tradition of feast, divination and the more modern tradition of trick-or-treating, said Amy Rhea, Conclave handmaiden, or assistant priestess.

“Because it has been such a heavy couple of years with COVID-19, we wanted to break out of that a little bit,” Rhea said about the more subdued Samhain recognition. “We still will have our ancestor altar.”

The Samhain gathering will be private and is limited to church members, their families and students in the Conclave’s seeker program.

There are roughly 45 participants in the Conclave’s congregation.

The ancestor altar is not only for blood relatives but for social relatives, Rhea said, meaning it includes friends of those who have died.

There are plans to have more public events next fall when the Conclave comes together for the Mid-Missouri Pagan Community Gathering. That gathering is an evolution of Mid-Missouri Pagan Pride Day, Rhea said, adding that event had fulfilled its mission.

“People no longer balk when they see a pentacle or a Thor’s hammer around someone’s neck. There are five metaphysical shops in town,” she said. “People are not afraid of us the way they used to be in the ’90s and early 2000s.”

The community gathering next year will create a space to make connections with other pagans outside of just vending booths, Rhea said.

“We hope to launch that next fall,” she said. “Our capabilities were not in place yet this fall.”

COVID-19 put a pause on this year’s gathering. A small community get-together could happen in March for the Conclave’s annual meeting, but nothing has been decided yet, Rhea said.

“It is on the calendar, but it depends on the COVID-19 numbers and the availability of our venue at Unity Center over on Broadway,” she said. “That has been our home on our public sabbats.”

Some Samhain traditions are newer than you might think

While trick-or-treating does have pagan roots, its popularity as a tradition is more a result of the Victorian era, Rhea said.

“If you dress up, then evil spirits won’t recognize you and will keep away,” Rhea said about wearing costumes, noting going door-to-door to ward off the evil spirits came about in the late 19th century.

There was an expectation of some sort of payment for that service, and if it didn’t happen, then a trick — something lighthearted but not necessarily nice — such as a thrown egg, would happen, Rhea said.

“It was meant to be lighthearted because this is a time where the light is starting to fade (sooner),” she said.

More than one recognition of the harvest

Samhain is just one of three recognitions of the harvest.

In older times, Samhain also was known as a meat harvest, Rhea said. This included the slaughtering of animals and preparation of meat to hold out over the winter months.

“Samhain is really celebrated as the definite end of summer. Things are going to get colder, things are going to get darker and people are going to die,” Rhea said. “That is because it was in the time before central heat and air and amazing insulation.

“People had a different relationship with the elements.”

The animal herd culling would put people in a different mindset of looking at mortality, she added.

Nowadays, however, the understanding of mortality is through connections to those who have already died, whether they are family or friends.

“We will some day become somebody’s ancestor. Even if we do not have children, we still affected people’s lives,” Rhea said.

The other two pagan harvest dates are Aug. 1, known as Lammas or Lunasa, and the period between Sept. 21-23, known as Mabon. The September harvest holiday also marks the autumnal equinox.

The Conclave has an Instagram page, with photos from past events and gatherings as a means of passive education.

The next major holiday for the Conclave is Yule, which falls between Dec. 21-23 and the winter solstice.

“There is a tradition that says you don’t start anything new between Samhain and Yule because that time is really meant to interact with the other world and it is time to reflect and rest,” Rhea said.

The Conclave has an education program for interested people

The Conclave holds a twice-yearly seekers program that works to educate participants about paganism and its practices over an eight-week period, held on every other Saturday around the spring and fall equinoxes.

The classes — typically from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m — are broken into a morning and afternoon session, with a lunch break.

Following the introductory seekers program, there is a more in-depth program available that takes a more academic approach to paganism, Rhea said.

There typically is more interest in the spring seekers course, she said. Registration opens a month prior to the classes. The classes go into the similarities and differences between the various pagan traditions.

“Seekers classes are the key to getting to know the Conclave,” Rhea said. “Not only does it teach about paganism in general, but the different types of paganism here in mid-Missouri.”

COLUMBIA DAILY TRIBUNE