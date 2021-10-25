The Miss Texas County/Miss Southern Missouri pageant was Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Melba Performing Center in Houston.

The new Miss Southern Missouri is Katie Farr and she received a $1,000 scholarship and attends college at Missouri State University in Springfield.

The new Miss Southern Missouri’s Outstanding Teen is Riley Barringer from Reed Springs and the new Miss Texas County’s Outstanding Teen is Gianna Westlund from Houston.

These ladies will be promoting their social impact statements throughout the community, making appearances and will be fundraising for many local charities.