The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a man who disappeared in south-central Missouri.

Donald Burrus is an 84-year-old white man, who is 5-4, 150 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt and unknown color sweatpants. He has dementia.

His vehicle was last seen at Eminence. It is a silver 2000 Ford F-150 truck with license number 1WCE75.

The patrol said Burrus is not answering his cell phone and has not been heard from since Tuesday. It is unlike him not to return.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department at 573-226-3615.