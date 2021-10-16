The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a wrong-way driver caused an accident late Saturday morning just west of Cabool on U.S. 60.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said a 2010 Chevrolet HHR driven by Kevin L. Hollibaugh, 50, of West Plains, entered U.S. 60 westbound in the eastbound lane and struck an eastbound 2008 Ford Freestar operated by Gary D. Cooper, 56, of Norwood.

Hollibaugh was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, Samantha M. Hollibaugh, 18, was transported by ambulance with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Both vehicles were totaled.