Houston’s Fraternal Order of Eagles 3911 hosted the “Cruise-In for the Kids” car show last Saturday in lot adjacent to the old GAMO Building on U.S. 63 in Houston.

Numerous vehicles of varying styles and ages were on display in the event, which also featured food, music and a silent auction. Proceeds benefited the Texas County Shop with a Hero program that benefits children of low-income families at Christmas.

To view a photo gallery from the event (with the option to purchase photos), click here.