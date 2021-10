The Star Dramatic Company will present the classic dark comedy,

“Arsenic and Old Lace,” directed by Darla Welton.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, and 3 p.m. Sunday,

Oct. 17, and is being performed at the Historic Star Theater

at 205 E, Main St. in Willow Springs.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.

For more information or if you are interested in getting involved in live theater,

call 417-349-5665.