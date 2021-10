A Raymondville man was injured Thursday afternoon in a Franklin County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Shawn W. Soto, 51, was traveling westbound in a 2004 Ford F-150 on St. Mary’s Road at Highway AT and stopped at a stop sign. A 2013 Dodge Avenger operated by James J. Cashdollar, 70, struck the rear of the Soto vehicle.

Soto was taken with minor injuries by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Washington. Both vehicles had minor damage.