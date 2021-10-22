A Raymondville woman was seriously injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Howell County.

Sgt. Steven Foster said a westbound 2012 Lincoln Continental driven by Virginia A. Skaggs, 67, of Raymondville, failed to yield to a northbound 2014 Ford F-150 truck operated by Brad J. Dietz, 28, of West Plains. The front of the Dietz vehicle then struck the driver’s side of Skaggs’ car.

Skaggs, who had serious injuries, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. Dietz was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with moderate injuries following the 6:30 a.m. crash at North U.S. 63 and Kit Bond Drive at Pomona.

Both vehicles were totaled and each driver was wearing a seat belt.