Sales taxes collected in the first three quarters of 2021 in Houston are up about 14 percent from the same period in 2020, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Revenue from a one-cent sales tax totals $685,913, an increase of about $81,739 from the same period a year ago. A separate one-cent sales tax — earmarked for parks, police and fire — totals $657,595, an increase of $79,442 from a year ago.

Merchants also collect two quarter-cent sales tax for streets and sidewalks, as well utility work. Each totals $164,675, an increase of about $19,705 from the same period a year ago.

A tax from out-of-state sales totals about $79,876, a hike of about $11,010 from a year ago.

Revenue from main one-cent sales tax