Samuel Douglas Draayer passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Houston, Mo. Sam was born on May 26, 1962, to Fred and Carol Draayer in Ogden, Utah, and grew up in that area.

Sam, or Doug as his family and close friends called him, will be deeply missed and the memory of how special you felt in his presence cherished. He was a kindhearted, fun loving, smart, hardworking dad, grandpa, brother, son, uncle and friend. He always had a smile or compliment to share and was the first to help others, without expecting anything in return.

Sam loved his family over all else and enjoyed time with his kids and grandkids. His kind soul made it hard to ever tell his beloved grandkids no.

He had a talent for wood working and building intricate doll houses. Sam was a resourceful man and absolutely loved going “junking” or flea marketing. He also enjoyed building model airplanes/cars, puzzles, and watching Christmas in July on Hallmark.

Sam is survived by his daughters, Kristie (Rustin) Miller and Shasta Allphin; grandkids,

Addison Marie, Abigail Jo, Ikerd Douglas, Haddlie Sue Carroll, Race Harding, Kayla Ann, Haylee Marie, Michael Anthony, Zayd Steven Douglas and Evaliese Maria; sisters, Darsie Marriott, Danice (Larry) Trimble, JoLin (Steve) Hudson, and Janet (Dan) Johansen; brothers, Craig (Susan) Hogge and Dirk Draayer; and mom, Sharen Draayer.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Scott Draayer; father, Fredrick William Draayer; brothers, Shawn and Donnel Draayer; and sister, Phyllis Warner.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, with inurnment directly following at West Point Cemetery, Utah. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

When such a kind soul leaves this earth, we should take time to breathe and remember all the precious memories he added to our lives. Sam was this caliber of man.



PAID