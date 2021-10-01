This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston School District will move its mask policy to “recommended” when classes convene on Monday.

An increase in positive and quarantined cases had earlier prompted a mask-required policy for students and staff in middle and high school.

Since that time, numbers have improved. On Friday, there was one high school student who had tested positive. Quarantine numbers show five high school students, one middle school and five elementary.

“Our data indicates we have seen a significant drop in positive cases over the last two weeks. The county health department is seeing a decrease in cases, as well,” said Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent.

The district will continue to monitor numbers closely, and school board will evaluate the situation at its Oct. 12 meeting.

As required by federal law, masks are required on buses.