Sentencing was delayed Friday afternoon for a former Texas County sheriff and his girlfriend by a circuit judge at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Waynesville.

James Sigman and Jennifer Tomaszewski will now be sentenced at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 by Circuit Judge John Beger.

In a court filing this week, Sigman’s attorney said the former sheriff was unable to complete his Sentencing Assessment Report due to his co-defendant Jennifer Tomaszewski testing positive for COVID-19 on his appointment day with Probation and Parole. Tomaszewski’s earlier bout with COVID-19 and lingering effects were cited in September as a reason for a suggested delay in the trial. It was denied by Circuit Judge John Beger.

Beger — during a bench trial last month — found Sigman guilty of one count of forgery and Tomaszewski on two counts of forgery.

The charges stem from a Texas County grand jury indictment in July 2018. Many other allegations were dismissed by the judge at trial.

Following the indictment, Sigman became the first Texas County officeholder in 45 years to be charged with a crime when he and Tomaszewski were arrested while on duty inside the Texas County Justice Center. He was elected in 2012. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Sigman allowed Tomaszewski whom he hired and engaged in a romantic relationship – to impersonate an officer on multiple occasions, threaten bodily harm to others and physically abuse inmates. At one time she was the jail supervisor. Those charges were later dismissed by the judge at trial.

Don Trotter, a Lawrence County prosecutor, is the special prosecutor. The defendants, who have been free on bond, are represented by Jason Coatney of Springfield.