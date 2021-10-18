A former sheriff of Texas County and his then deputy will be sentenced Friday in Pulaski County Circuit Court on felony forgery charges.

James Sigman was found guilty in September of one count and Jennifer Tomaszewski on two counts after the case was heard by Circuit Judge John Beger. Each had earlier been charged with 10 counts before dismissal by Beger. A special prosecutor from Lawrence County handled the case following a Texas County grand jury indictment in July 2018. The pair had been free on bond. Arguments were heard at Waynesville on a change of venue from Texas County.

Beger’s decision on the forgery charges stem from time cards that didn’t properly reflect hours worked, according to testimony.

Sentencing is at 1 p.m. A pre-sentencing investigation ordered by the judge was filed with the court on Friday.