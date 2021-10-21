Facing sentencing on Friday, the former sheriff of Texas County is seeking a delay, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

James Sigman was found guilty of forgery in a trial last month in Pulaski County. Sigman’s attorney says the former sheriff was unable to complete his Sentencing Assessment Report due to his co-defendant Jennifer Tomaszewski testing positive for COVID-19 on his appointment day with Probation and Parole. Any earlier bout with COVID-19 and lingering effects were cited as a reason for a suggested delay in the trial. It was denied by Circuit Judge John Beger.

Sigman’s attorney is seeking a 60-day delay in sentencing. Tomaszewski was found guilty of two counts of forgery. Many other charges were dropped against the pair.

“This motion is made for the reasons cited and not to vex or harass the Court, nor to cause undue delay in the resolution of this matter,” wrote attorney Jason Coatney.