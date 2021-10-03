This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

About 30.1 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Sunday.

The state’s rate is 47.8 percent.

Through Oct. 1 in Texas County, 8,518 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 7,642 have completed the two-dose process.

In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 143 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in the county, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston and Cabool, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston. Booster shots also are available at some locations.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 30.1 percent; Phelps, 37.7; Dent, 27.4; Shannon, 27.9; Howell, 30.4; Douglas, 20.9; Wright, 31.4; Laclede, 31.7; and Pulaski, 16.3.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 33.5 percent; Phelps, 41.8; Dent, 31; Shannon, 30.5; Howell, 35.4; Douglas, 25; Wright, 35.3; Laclede, 35.6; and Pulaski, 19.

Here is a look at vaccination rates among school children: 316 (or 16.9 percent) have initiated vaccines in the 12-17 age group. Another 258 (or 13.8 percent) have completed it.