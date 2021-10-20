Stella Motzkus

Stella (Loman) Motzkus, age 93, daughter of Ross and Ethel (Wood) Loman, was born July 16, 1928, in Cabool, Mo., and passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2021, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Mountain View, Mo.

Stella is preceded in death by her husband, Walter (Gene) Motzkus Jr.; her parents; three brothers, Oliver, Raymond and Lavern Loman; father-in-law, Walter Motzkus Sr.; mother-in-law: Marion Viola (McCormick) Motzkus; step mother-in-law: Lillian (Dryman) Motzkus; brother/sister-in-law, William (Marjorie) Motzkus; son-in-law, Steven Brown Sr.; grandson, Nathan Roy Motzkus; and three nieces and a nephew.

She is survived by her son, Leroy (Kathy) Motzkus Sr. of Houston, Mo., three daughters, Viola (Norman) Henry, of Mountain View, Mo., Carol Brown, of Gamaliel, Ark., and Melissa (Robin) Preheim, of Houston, Mo.; grandchildren, Tamatha (Bruce) Zitter, of Mountain View, Mo., Leroy (Shannon) Motzkus Jr., of Houston, Mo., Tracy Henry, of Mountain View, Mo., Michael (Sheila) Motzkus, of Houston, Mo., Todd (Myra) Henry, of West Plains, Mo., Christie Jonas (Ray Weathers), of Herculaneum, Mo., Tressa Henry, of Mountain View, Mo., Steven Brown Jr., of St. James, Mo., Allen (Clara) Brown, of Conroe, Texas, Rodney Preheim, of Houston, Mo., Kaylea Preheim (Dakota Duck), of Nixa, Mo., 19 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Davis, of Nampa, Idaho; brother-in-law, John (Edna) Rothwell, of Springdale, Ark., and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Stella grew up in the Cabool area and attended Lone Star School through eighth grade and later received her GED. She was joined in marriage to Gene Motzkus, April 9, 1948. To this union one son and three daughters were born.

Stella was a member of the First Baptist Church, of Houston, Mo. She received Christ as her Savior in her early twenties and remained faithful throughout the years. She was an active Gideon member and worked in the church nursery for over 50 years, helped in Vacation Bible School, was a member of WMU and served as president of the friendship group.

Stella in her early years ran restaurants in Aurora and Willow Springs, Mo. She babysat and was a seamstress for many families and Elmore’s Men’s and Boy’s Wear in the Houston area. She was also well-known for her delicious hot rolls, pies and donuts. She loved to embroidery and created many beautiful quilt tops for her entire family. She hosted many family events at her house where she enjoyed cooking and playing cards. She also enjoyed attending Bluegrass festivals and traveling with her cousin, Edith (Wood) Wayland.

Stella was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her faithfulness to God was a great example to her family and friends. God was the forefront of her life and she was a beautiful servant. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Houston, Mo., with Jimmy Swindell officiating the ceremony and Russ Stigall assisting, and Jim McNiell speaking about Stella’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Texas County Gideon Camp at P.O. Box 201, Houston, Mo. 65483. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Pallbearers are Leroy Motzkus Jr, Mike Motzkus, Todd Henry, Rodney Preheim, Allen Brown, Travis Zitter and Tracy Henry. Honorary pallbearers are Norman Henry, Robin Preheim, Steven Brown, Jr, Bruce Zitter and Tyler Zitter.

PAID