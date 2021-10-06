Sixteen students — including a Texas County resident attending Missouri University of Science and Technology — will compete for the titles of 2021 homecoming king and homecoming queen.

Hannah Tillery, a junior biological sciences student from Licking, is a queen nominee.

Missouri S&T’s student union board will choose the winners through voting after conducting interviews the week before homecoming, which is Oct. 8-9.

The queen and king, as well as runners-up, will be announced during halftime ceremonies of the Missouri S&T homecoming football game. The game features Missouri S&T taking on Truman State University and starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Allgood-Bailey Stadium in Rolla.