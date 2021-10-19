Cross country runners from Success School had another successful outing in a meet last Thursday at Mountain Grove.

Seventh-grader Adyson Dailing brought home another first-place finish, winning at Mountain Grove for the second time this season. Also this year, Dailing has posted a second-place finish in a race at Plato, placed fifth in the Licking Invitational, and took second in the Willow Springs Invitational.

The Lady Hawks’ Alaina Rogers has also had a strong season with two medal finishes, including a 12th and 11th-place showings.

The Success boys have been led by Coen Brannon, who has turned in a pair of medal results with eight-place and 10th-place finishes.

Tymber May is a fifth-grade runner who has placed in the top 10 in most of her races and who Coach Lonnie Lee expectss to be a contender in future middle school races.

Lee said sixth-grader Sean Boone and fifth-grader Brent Ramsey have steadily improved throughout the season.

The Hawks cross country runners will wrap up the season by running in Missouri’s first-ever junior high version of a state meet in this Saturday (Oct. 23) in Wheatland.