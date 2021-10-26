Ted Leon Fronterhouse was born in Galveston, Texas, to Ted Adred and Marion Olivia (Jones) Fronterhouse on March 12, 1946. He passed away Oct. 24,2021, after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Ted was preceded in death by his father, Ted A., his mother, Olivia, and his brother, Adred. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; sons, Quenten and Colby; daughters, Stacey Fronterhouse and Miranda Ascone; brother, Dewayne; sisters, Trudy Stallcup and Judy Wade. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Pilot and Fox Ascone, Talon, River and Cali Fronterhouse, and Akram Ibrahim.

Ted graduated from Houston High School in 1965. He attended SMSU in Springfield and Missouri Southern in Joplin. He played High School Football and was the rushing leader in the SCA, 1,221 yards in 1964. He was all SCA and all Ozark in 1965. He ran four touchdowns in one football game and had over 90 touchdowns in his high school career.

Ted enlisted in the Army in 1966 and was discharged in August of 1969 as an E-5 Buck Sergeant. He served in Vietnam in Light Infantry 82nd Airborne and specialized in Jungle warfare. He was awarded his Senior parachutist Blood wings and Senior parachute wings to be a Jumpmaster. He was an expert rifleman in rifles and handguns. In Vietnam, he served as a point man, M-60 machinegun squad.

He met his wife, Eileen, Jan. 28, 1970, and they were married at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1970. They had four children: two daughters, Stacey Daile and Miranda Janell, and two sons, Quenten Andrew and Colby Jeremiah. They were married for almost 51 years. They were each other’s lifelong loves. Ted was a hardworking man and always took good care of his family.

He attended Peace Chapel Church until he and Eileen moved to Branson to be near the children and grandchildren in 2010. In Branson, they attended First Baptist Church until their health would not permit it recently. He was a devoted Christian and believed in the power of prayer.

Ted loved the outdoors, floating on the rivers, fishing on the rivers and lakes, hunting,

tracking animals, watching them and making animal calls. He collected Indian artifacts and did many seminars in local colleges and public schools. He loved arrowhead hunting. His favorite thing was playing with his grandchildren and teaching them about animals and the outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hickory Ridge Cemetery or Peace Chapel Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Jay Todd officiating. Burial with full Military Honors are in Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Services were under the care of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Wyndell Campbell, Donnie Stilley, Jerry Jackson, Mark Stallcup, Chad Wade, Sterling Jackson and Pat Lybyer.

