A Huggins teenager was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon about five miles north of Bendavis on Highway M.

Tpr. Zayne Tate of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 1998 Chevrolet Tracker driven by Ethan McCown, 18, swerved to avoid another vehicle, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting him.

He was flown to Cox South. The trooper said he was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.