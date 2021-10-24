Members of the Texas County Commission met Oct. 13-14 to conduct business.

Commissioners:

•Approved propane prices from various suppliers and selected one to fill tanks.

•Reviewed and approved Evans Road invoice reimbursement of $5,585 for a bridge project.

•Met with Sheriff Scott Lindsey to discuss a resolution to phone and ID issues in his department.

•Visited with Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell concerning the reporting of retirement funds from March to September, issues concerning the cities of Licking and Summersville that collect their own taxes but will have no tax statements, the need for funds to be sent to area schools, discussed issued with railroad and utilities assessment from the county clerk’s office and discussed where the county clerk’s office can obtain tax levy information.

•Visited with Circuit Clerk Marci Mosley as to when phone issues will be resolved in her office.

•Reviewed correspondence to the townships involving the cost of plastic pipe, as well as finalizing townships needs for the 7 p.m. Oct. 25 meeting of the Township Advisory Board.

•Reviewed a letter from the City of Houston concerning an extra utility bill. Action had already been taken at an early meeting.

•Studied the contract for the public administrator’s legal services.

•Visited with Russ Stigall concerning the opportunities for American Recovery Plan Act funds for the Houston Senior Center.

•Heard from Brian Reed, who had questions concerning the approach from U.S. 63 and the type of deed or easement required for new approaches.

•Toured the Texas County Justice Center to study phone service issues.

•Visited with Mary Ellen Higashi of Lynch Township.

•Discussed road signs with Dewayne Goforth.