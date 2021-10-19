An evening informational program will be held for Texas County cattle producers from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at the University of Missouri Texas County Extension office in Houston (at 114 W. Main St.).

A number of topics will be presented providing producers with timely information on how to prepare their cow herds for winter and success in the coming year, including Body Condition Scoring as a Tool for Planning, Understanding Forage Quality, Meeting Nutritional Needs of the Cowherd and Bull Economics – Adding Value Through Selection.

“Producers always need to prepare for the future,” said Eric Meusch, field specialist in livestock with MU Extension. “Keeping cows productive and controlling costs during the winter is key to overall success of a beef producer. A good understanding of the cows’ needs is important for making management decisions. Winter is also breeding season for fall calving cow herds, so breeding decisions are also important this time of the year.”

The meeting has a registration fee of $20 and a meal will be served. There is limited space available, so people interested in attending are asked to pre-register by Oct. 2.

For more information or to register, call the Houston MU Extension office at 417-967-4545.

