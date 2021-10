Brody Reynolds with a doe he killed on opening day of the youth season south of Cabool. He is a Galena, Kan., resident who was visiting his Houston grandparents, Dee and Brenda Skeeters.

Texas County youth deer hunters have killed 162 whitetails, according to a tally Sunday morning by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Texas County is in sixth place in the state. The breakdown shows: 84 antlered deer, 12 button bucks and 66 does.

The early portion youth season ends Sunday.

Here are the top leaders: Osage, 227; Franklin, 200; Howell, 193; Callaway, 188, Morgan, 165; and Texas, 162.

