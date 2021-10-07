Three Texas County students attending Missouri State University in West Plains were winners in a student vaccine incentive program.

Winners are:

• Angelina Kelly, Houston, $200 Grizzly Gear shopping spree at Drago College Store.

• Elizabeth Turpin, Cabool, $500 Grizzly Gear shopping spree.

• Tessa Taylor, Cabool, $500 Grizzly Gear shopping spree.

University officials report that 178 students signed up for the incentive program. To be eligible for the grand prizes, which included a free year’s tuition, laptop computers and $1,000 cash prizes, students had to take at least one dose of the vaccines by Sept. 26 that are approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Smaller prize winners had until Aug. 26.

All incentive prizes were funded with private money given to the Missouri State University Foundation.

While the incentive program may be over, MSU-WP Interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster said he hopes students who have yet to take the vaccine strongly consider doing so.

“Unfortunately, the coronavirus is going to be with us for some time, perhaps even for the rest of our lives,” Lancaster said. “The important thing is to do whatever we can to limit its spread and its impact on each of us and our community. Getting the vaccine is a very personal decision, but we hope our students will continue to take care of themselves as we face this challenge together.”