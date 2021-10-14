The Houston High School volleyball team’s South Central Association conference game against Willow Springs will be streamed live online at www.houstonherald.com/live.

Featuring lead announcer Ryan Munson, color announcer Jeff Richardson and cameraman Jeff Crites, the broadcast will begin following the conclusion of the the C-Team and Junior Varsity games (the C-Team game is first, and begins at 5 p.m.).

Houston is 24-5-2 overall and sits atop the SCA standings at 5-0. If the Lady Tigers win tonight and then beat Salem in Tuesday’s regular season finale, they’ll be outright conference champions. If they lose one or both of the games, their destiny will be based on results of games played by Liberty and Mountain Grove, both 1-loss teams in SCA play.