After a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday evening, a Houston woman was arrested on multiple felony warrants and then found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy patrolling Highway E initiated a traffic for a registration violation. A female passenger provided the officer with a false name, he said.

The deputy was able to determine her correct name, Lindsey said, and a records check on her indicated she had several active Texas County warrants. Sharon L. Barton, 49, of Houston, was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail on felony arrest warrants charging her with probation violation, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of controlled substance.

During the booking process at the jail, Barton was found to be in possession of concealed methamphetamine, Lindsey said, and a probable cause statement was to be submitted to the Texas County prosecuting attorney seeking another charge of possession of a controlled substance.