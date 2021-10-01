UPDATE: She has been locate them patrol said, later Friday morning.

Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking information on a missing woman from Squires.

It issued an endangered silver advisory for 61-year-old Cindy K. Turner, who is a white female, 5-7, 135 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Cindy K. Turner

She has dementia. Her vehicle is a white 1999 Ford Crown Victoria with Missouri license plates HC57H.

Turner was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday leaving her residence in her vehicle, but she never returned.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Troop G at 417-469-3121.