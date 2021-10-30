This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston will host the “Turkey Trot 5K” to raise funds at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, for the Texas County Food Pantry.

The 5K course will begin at Grand Avenue and Pine Street, with the 3.1 mile run/walk going by the high school and down to the walking trails, then coming back up around the football field trail to the finish line at Grand and Pine.

Registration is $30 on the day of the race.

For those whose who would like to help, canned food items for the pantry also will be accepted at the race start site at the Lone Star Plaza.

In the last 12 months, the pantry has served 5,000 families and emergency needs met for about 350 families.

Each participant will receive a Turkey Trot T-shirt. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the top female and male runners, as well as gift certificates in various age groups.

For more information, call 636-368-8156.