Two finalists to become Missouri State University-West Plains chancellor will visit the area next month.

Each candidate will participate in an open forum for:

•West Plains community members.

•Faculty, staff and students in West Plains.

•Community members in Mountain Grove.

The first candidate will visit Nov. 9 and the second on Nov. 16.

Here is the schedule for each day:

•11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Campus wide meeting with faculty, staff and student government and students in Melton Hall, Room 112, on the West Plains campus.

•2:15 to 3:15 p.m. — Community/university reception at Kellett Hall on the West Plains campus.

•5:30 to 7 p.m. — Community reception at Shannon Hall in Mountain Grove.

In August, MSU President Clif Smart announced the search. Dr. Dennis Lancaster has served as interim chancellor since Dr. Shirley Lawler retired in 2020.