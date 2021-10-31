Two fugitives were arrested early Sunday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Brianna J. Norsworthy, 24, of Murray, Ky., was wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on a felony dangerous drugs warrant and was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Milique D. Simmons, 27, of Oklahoma City, Okla., was wanted a felony probation warrant. The original charge was dangerous drugs out of Montgomery County, Texas. He also is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana – 11-35 grams, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor no valid license and speeding (26 miles per hour or more).

Both were taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond. There were both arrested at 2:39 a.m.