A Veterans Day ceremony is slated Nov. 11 at Cabool.

The 11 a.m. program is at Cabool Veterans Park.

Colors will be posted by the Cabool Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the Houston American Legion.

The post chaplain will offer the Veterans Day prayer.

There were be greetings to those in attendance and a brief speech on Veterans Day will be given by the post commander.

The post quartermaster will read the names of those killed in action from the Cabool area, followed by the playing of taps.

The adjutant will offer brief information on the POW/MIA table displayed under the Veterans Park Pavilion.

The post commander will end the program with an announcement of activities at the World War I Memorial Park.