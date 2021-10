A woman from Licking was seriously injured Friday morning in an accident on Highway VV in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Deborah L. Shrout, 41, was traveling eastbound in a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup when she lost control on slick pavement, travelled off the right side of the highway, struck a tree and overturned, ejected her.

Shrout, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Salem Memorial Hospital.

Troopers said the vehicle was totaled.