One person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash north of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a southbound 2020 Chevrolet Spark ran off the right side of U.S. 63 and struck a tree.

The driver, Euletia G. Beagle, 73, of Jacksonville, Ark., was taken by ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla.

She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled in the mishap about two miles north of Licking.