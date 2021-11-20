Alvy Earl Williams, age 68, of Houston, Mo., passed away Nov. 18, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born Dec. 26, 1952, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Carl and Ina (Coffman) Williams. Alvy Earl Williams, age 68, of Houston, Mo., passed away Nov. 18, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born Dec. 26, 1952, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Carl and Ina (Coffman) Williams.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert. Surviving are his wife, Diane Williams of 49 years, 5 months and 4 days; his sons, Timothy Williams, and Jason (Jay-Bob) Williams; his granddaughter, Kara Williams; and grandson, Chandler Postlewait; and many family members and friends.

Alvy enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He will be missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, family respectfully suggests that donations be made to Allen Cemetery or Texas County Hospice of Care in his memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services are noon Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Todd Richardson officiating. The family will have a Private Family inurnment at Allen Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

