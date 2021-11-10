The annual Project Homeless Connect event is Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Ozark Action Inc. secondary building at 720 E. Main St., West Plains.

The “point-in-time” count of homeless individuals in the region is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the last few days of January.

During the count, social agencies, volunteers and others get an idea of the number of individuals and families sleeping in places that are not meant for human habitation.

Project Homeless Connect is also a one-stop service day where these underserved people in Howell, Douglas, Ozark, Oregon, Texas, Shannon and surrounding counties have access to free quality of life services, such as haircuts, basic health and vision screenings, physical and mental health assistance, food, clothing, substance abuse counseling, and more.

Those who are a service provider and would like to assist in the event or are an individual who would like to volunteer, contact Sharon Cobb at scobb@oaiwp.org or call Ozark Action Inc. at 417-256-6147.