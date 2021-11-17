This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The annual holiday campaign that aids needy Texas County children is underway on North U.S. 63.

“Share Your Christmas” involves numerous organizations, businesses and individuals joining to help less fortunate children in the county. The program’s headquarters is in the basement of the Houston Lions Club den on North U.S. 63.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Other hours are available by appointment. Applications are taken there.

Cases of kids enrolled in the program will be outlined beginning next week in the Houston Herald, which started the drive 34 years ago. Volunteer Pat Miller is the coordinator. For more information, call 417-217-1318 or 417-217-6595.

An Angel Tree will be set up later at the Houston Walmart Supercenter on South U.S. 63 in Houston. Angel ornaments on it will detail the needs of various cases, and people can take one and fill the requests.

Monetary donations can be mailed to “Share Your Christmas,” P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483.