Six agriculture leaders from across Missouri — including south-central Missouri — were recognized by Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn during the 49th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture. The award recipients were honored at the Missouri Agriculture Awards Luncheon for their commitment, service and impact on Missouri agriculture.

Mountain Grove’s Ozark Mountain Creamery won the Missouri Farm Innovation Award.

“It is a privilege to recognize these individuals and businesses for their impact on Missouri agriculture,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Each of them set a tremendous example as they continue to innovate and lead in their communities. They are all very deserving of this honor.”

The Missouri Agriculture Awards recognize individuals who strive to innovate their farm or ranch, give back to their communities, help tell the story of agriculture or stand as a great example for future generations. Recipients were nominated by fellow farmers, ranchers and agriculture leaders who were inspired by their contributions to Missouri agriculture.

The 49th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture was Nov. 18-19 at Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach.