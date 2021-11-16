Brittany Nicole Cook, daughter of Bob and Connie Cook, was born on Sept. 14, 1990, in Houston, Mo., and departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. She was 31 years and 2 months of age. She was born and raised at Plato, Mo., and graduated from Plato High School in 2009.

She was an active member of the FFA and enjoyed playing basketball and softball. She graduated from Drury University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 2014. She enjoyed the great outdoors. She liked to kayak, fish, checking on the cows, baking, mowing the lawn, helping out on the farm and spending time with her family and friends.

She was employed at Montauk State Park, George White Nursery and most recently a Pharmacy Tech at Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was an active member of the Roby Baptist Church. Brittany accepted the Lord as her Savior at the age 12 and was baptized on April 13, 2003. She enjoyed her Sunday School class and being involved in various church functions. She enjoyed the Drive Through Nativity Scene, Trunk ‘n Treat and Operation Christmas Child.

Brittany enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; especially watching Devin, Chloe and Colton play basketball. She was teaching Chloe how to be a short-stop in softball. She always was willing to take the time to play games at holiday gatherings with her friends and family. She is remembered as the best aunt ever.

She is survived by her parents, Bob and Connie of the home; brother, Jason (Alesha) of Plato; paternal grandmother, Eula Faye Cook; nephews and niece, Devin Cook, Chloe Cook and Colton Cook and many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and her community. She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Clois Cook.

Brittany was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, friend and co-worker. Brittany enjoyed serving others, was a good friend to many and always had a special smile on her face. There is no doubt of where she is spending eternity and walking the streets of gold with a big smile.

Memorials may be made to TCMH Healthcare Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Roby Baptist Church. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Brock Davis and Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery.

Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are David Cook, Don Wilhite, Devin Cook, Caleb Cantrell, Steve Koehler and Kyle Cotrel. Honorary pallbearers are Tony Ziegler, Kevin Curtis and Donald Cook.