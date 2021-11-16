The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host several upcoming activities geared toward the holiday season.

•Nov. 27: The Taste of Christmas.

After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the popular annual event returns.

Participants should drop off their goodies by 9 a.m. at the business featuring their category. Judging starts at 10 a.m., with customers tasting and voting for their favorites.

Winners will be selected at 2 p.m. except where the business closes early.

The City of Houston is making its bus available for transportation during the event.

Look for an ad in this week’s Messenger section indicating locations and foods.

•Nov. 27 – Dec. 18: Christmas Decoration Contest.

The competition will include residences within a three-mile radius of Houston and businesses within city limits, and prizes will awarded in both religious and non-religious categories. Participants must register with the chamber.

Out-of-town judges will determine winners.

“We’re going to light up Houston!,” said chamber director Angie Quinlan.

• Nov. 27 – Dec. 4: Shopkeepers Open House.

About a dozen retail locations around Houston will take part in the event.

Participants can pick up a “passport” at the chamber headquarters (at U.S. 63 and Walnut Street) or at any of the locations. People who get their passport stamped at all participating stores can leave it at the chamber headquarters, and a drawing will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, for $300 in “chamber bucks.”

Drawings will also take place at each store for $25 winners.

•Dec. 4: Christmas Bazaar.

The annual event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the community building at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

Many vendors will be on hand showcasing a wide variety of products and services. The vendor fee is $15, which includes a table and two chairs.

There is no admission fee for customers and visitors.

•Dec. 11: Christmas Parade.

The annual event will take place at 6 p.m. on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.

This year’s theme is “A Star Spangled Christmas.” Prizes will be awarded to best floats in both religious and non-religious categories ($50 for first-place, $25 for second and $15 for third).

The chamber is encouraging entries of classic cars, marching bands, horses, youth groups, church groups and more.

The lineup will begin at 5:30 in the parking lot below Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston Schools campus.

For more information, or to register for an activity or event, call Quinlan at 417-967-2220 or email info@houstonmochamber.com.



