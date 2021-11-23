Changes are coming to the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program that has allowed residents to obtain internet service.

Congress recently created the Affordable Connectivity Program, a new long-term, $14 billion program, which will replace the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

What’s Changing?

•The maximum monthly benefit will change from $50 per month to $30 per month for households.

•Households have new ways to qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program such as: receiving WIC benefits or having an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

•Households that qualified for the Emergency Broadband Benefit due to a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 or by meeting the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s COVID-19 program will need to requalify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

You can still apply for the EBB: Households enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program as of Dec. 31, 2021 will continue to receive their current monthly benefit during a 60-day transition period.

More information about actions current Emergency Broadband Benefit recipients will need to take to continue receiving the Affordable Connectivity Program benefit after the transition period will be available in the coming weeks.