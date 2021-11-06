Christine Shurden, 93, of Yukon, Mo., passed away Nov. 4, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. She was born Jan. 19, 1928, in Oxford, Miss., to Boney and Mary Ann Nolan Greenlee.

Mrs. Shurden grew up in Oxford, Miss. She married Jack Shurden, and they had five children: Jimmy, Marilyn, Bobby, Jackie and Timothy.

She worked for several years at a carpet factory, Greenville Mills in Greenville, Miss., as well as raising her children.

After her husband, Jack, passed away she moved to Yukon, Mo., to be closer to family. She belonged to Ozark Baptist Church, Houston, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband. Surviving are her children, Jimmy Shurden, Marilyn Hoffman, Bobby Shurden, Jackie Springer and Timothy Shurden.

Mrs. Shurden loved quilting, especially making baby quilts. She also enjoyed playing dominoes with her kids, especially Mexican train, where she was very competitive.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Local arrangements were under the care of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville, Miss., under the direction of Mortimer Funeral Home.