Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston is organizing a takeout Thanksgiving dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.

The church is located at 1419 S. Sam Houston Blvd. between Houston Walmart Supercenter and TCMH Medical Complex. (Behind Pizza Express)

For more information, call 417-967-2204.