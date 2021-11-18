Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 10-11, according to minutes it released.

Commissioners:

•Met with Great Engineering and Warren Construction concerning a change order for the Evans Road Bridge, as well as progress on the Paddy Creek Bridge.

•Attended several Veterans Day ceremonies in the county.

•Reviewed and approved additions and abatements to the tax rolls with County Assessor Debbie James.

•Acknowledged the resignation of Aaron Sigman as full-time deputy on Nov. 3. He will remain a reserve deputy. Members met with Sheriff Scott Lindsey to discuss matters in his department.

•Met with Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell to discuss IT issues and visited with County Clerk Peggy Seyler to offer guidance on several county issues.

•Reviewed various letters to allow Seyler to complete procedures in the operation of her office she recently assumed.

•Met with Robert MacLeod of the City of Mountain Grove concerning a hiring event Dec. 9 in the Wright County community to assist area businesses find quality workforce.

•Visited with Chris Strickland, Texas County Memorial Hospital CEO, concerning upcoming mandates that require a vaccinated healthcare workforce.