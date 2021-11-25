Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 17-18, according to minutes it released.

Commissioners:

•Visited with Janet Fraley, Texas County Library board member, concerning grants, donations and other sources of funding for a new library in Houston.

•Met with Assessor Debbie James concerning additions and abatements to the tax rolls, as well as tax issues and assessments.

•Discussed with Sheriff Scott Lindsey ways to recruit and retain department employees and other issues affecting his office.

•Finalized with Circuit Clerk Marci Mosley a 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29 meeting of the Texas County Salary Commission and learned there continues to be a lack of response from the telephone service provider.

•Discussed plumbing issues at the Texas County Justice Center. •Called Dan Cavander, Barker Phillips Jackson Insurance, concerning a lawsuit pending with a road issue