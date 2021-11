A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Saturday in Texas County.

Adam R. Parsons, 40, was wanted on a felony warrant for non-support from Wright County, felony DWI, misdemeanor warrant for driving until the influence from Wright County, misdemeanor warrant for DWI from Wright County, misdemeanor driving while revoked and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.

He was taken to the Wright County Jail at Hartville.